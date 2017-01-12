Featured
MTO lays charges after flying truck wheel injures Windsor driver
Damage sustained to Alyssa Richmond's car after she says it was hit by a tire on Highway 401, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:18PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:26PM EST
An update to the exclusive story CTV Windsor first shared.
A Ministry of Transportation spokesperson says a ministry enforcement officer was dispatched to inspect a tractor trialer after it had been stopped on Highway 401 Tuesday night.
Bob Nichols says the inspection resulted in charges under section 84 of the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unsafe vehicle.
Aylssa Richmond said she was driving west when an oncoming truck lost a wheel near Belle River Road.
The ordeal left Richmond with 10 staples to her head and cuts to face and hands.
Richmond says she was driving westbound, home from work, when the eastbound truck and tire came at her.
"I turn over and look and I see this dark black huge object coming straight at me,” she says. “All of a sudden it just banged into my windshield."
MTO charged the truck driver with operating an unsafe vehicle.
A spokesperson with OPP say police are still investigating if there will be any criminial charges.
Photos
Alyssa Richmond says she has cuts on her head, face and hand after tire hit her car on Highway 401. (Courtesy Alyssa Richmond)
