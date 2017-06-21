Featured
Michigan airport evacuated after police officer injured
The airport in Flint, Michigan, on June 21, 2017.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:05AM EDT
FLINT, Mich. -- Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.
Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.
Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.