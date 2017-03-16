

February was another solid month for people selling their homes in Chatham-Kent

The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors says the average selling price last month was just under $180,000, which is a 17 per cent increase over February of 2016.

One reason for the increase is a competitive selling market. With a lack of available homes bidding wars are occurring and helping to drive up prices.

The number of units that sold in February was 108 which is a nearly 26 per cent increase over 2016.