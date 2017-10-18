

CTV Windsor





Police forces in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent reached out to 13 local females as part of a human trafficking prevention initiative.

Operation Northern Spotlight is a coordinated national law enforcement outreach program that proactively targets vulnerable persons in the sex trade industry in an effort to identify and assist them as they may be at risk of human trafficking.

The Windsor Police Service Morality Unit partnered with four neighbouring police services - Chatham-Kent Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police Service Essex County Crime Unit, Amherstburg Police Service and the LaSalle Police Service - to participate in Operation Northern Spotlight from Oct. 10 – Oct. 13.

During this latest operation, officers were able to identify and interact with 13 females, 11 of which accepted offers to speak with supporting agencies.

Directly assisting in this local operation was "WEFiGHT", an advocacy group that provides immediate assistance and care for human trafficking victims.

Over a seven-day period, 46 police services across Ontario were involved and 12 people were charged with 21 offences. A total of 331 police officers, support staff and victim services engaged 198 people, as part of a joint effort coordinated by the Ontario Provincial Police.

It was part of an international operation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), RCMP and involved police services from Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Cambodia and the United Kingdom.

Police say human trafficking typically involves the recruitment, transportation or harbouring of persons for the purposes of exploitation, typically in the sex industry or for forced labour.

Integrated resources, the sharing of information, and community partnerships are critical to law enforcement's effective response to this kind of crime.

Police Services across Canada have been working together to coordinate investigations and resources, and refer victims to appropriate support agencies for assistance.

Further information on the services provided by "WEFiGHT" is available online at: http://wefight.ca/who-we-are/