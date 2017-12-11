LaSalle couple collects $25K in Brentwood early bird draw
Tony Lee and Lucille Gervais-Lee collect the $25,000 early bird prize from Brentwood Lottery in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 9:46AM EST
A LaSalle couple is celebrating winning the $25,000 early-bird prize in the Brentwood Lottery.
Tony Lee and Lucille Gervais-Lee were all smiles posing with the cheque Monday morning.
Over $620,000 in prizes are available in the lottery's main draw on Jan. 13, 2018.