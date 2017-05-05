

CTV Windsor





The number of sales have dropped, but prices for homes in Windsor's red hot real estate market continue to go up.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports housing prices have jumped an average of 20 per cent in the past year.

The average price of a home is now just over $283,000. That is $56,000 more than last year.

607 properties changed hands in April, down 10 per cent compared to April 2016.

The most popular style of home sold in April was the bungalow or ranch style home.

The number of monthly listings also dropped about 14 per cent.

There are about 1,096 available listings in Windsor-Essex.