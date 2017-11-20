

CTV Windsor





The New Democrat MP for Windsor-Tecumseh hopes her first private members bill will help cut through the red tape for people living with disabilities.

Cheryl Hardcastle's private member's Bill C-348 was debated during second reading in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday.

Hardcastle says the bill proposes the creation of a "one-stop-shop" so affected families can discover all the services available to them, and they'll no longer have to prove their disability each time they apply for a new federal program.

“The idea for the bill came from conversations I have had with constituents and local civil society groups. Sadly, the application processes for both provincial and federal programs can seem unduly onerous--punitive, even--to persons living with disabilities” said Hardcastle.

“While constitutionally there is little I can do about the way the provinces or territories manage their programs, I wanted to try and clean up the federal side of the fence as much as possible” adds Hardcastle.

A second hour of debate for Hardcastle’s bill will be held on Dec. 15.

It will be followed by a vote at second reading, which has been tentatively scheduled at night on Jan. 31, 2018.