Featured
Group says hospital funding shouldn’t be seen as site endorsement
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 10:44AM EDT
Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Process say that yesterday’s funding announcement for a new hospital in Windsor should not been seen as an endorsement of the proposed site.
In a release the group says the, “Ontario Ministry of Health Policy Advisors assured us in several recent conference calls that the funding for the hospital being announced is not an approval of the proposed site.”
While many in the community still have issues with the site, the funding announcement was championed by local politicians.
“..this budget is very positive and for nothing else that comes out of it, it’s for this alone, and I think the whole community is going to be behind this project,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.
The provincial government is injecting millions into healthcare including funds for the city’s new single site acute care hospital.
County Warden Tom Bain echoed praise of the announcement saying the area is in need of a new hospital.
He also said he was happy to see increased funding for long term care residential help.
For their part CAMPP says they are “thrilled that the Province is investing in Windsor-Essex health care,” but want to see concerns about the location addressed further.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Chatham motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash
- Group says hospital funding shouldn’t be seen as site endorsement
- Ontario budget: Free drug plan for people under 25, more child care spaces
- Billions in health care in balanced Ontario budget
- Windsor electrician remembered ahead of National Day of Mourning