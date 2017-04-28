

CTV Windsor





Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Process say that yesterday’s funding announcement for a new hospital in Windsor should not been seen as an endorsement of the proposed site.

In a release the group says the, “Ontario Ministry of Health Policy Advisors assured us in several recent conference calls that the funding for the hospital being announced is not an approval of the proposed site.”

While many in the community still have issues with the site, the funding announcement was championed by local politicians.

“..this budget is very positive and for nothing else that comes out of it, it’s for this alone, and I think the whole community is going to be behind this project,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The provincial government is injecting millions into healthcare including funds for the city’s new single site acute care hospital.

County Warden Tom Bain echoed praise of the announcement saying the area is in need of a new hospital.

He also said he was happy to see increased funding for long term care residential help.

For their part CAMPP says they are “thrilled that the Province is investing in Windsor-Essex health care,” but want to see concerns about the location addressed further.