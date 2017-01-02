Featured
Four-vehicle crash in Tecumseh sends three people to hospital
A four-vehicle crash in Tecumseh sent three people to hospital early in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV News)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 3:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 3:13PM EST
Three people remain in hospital after a 4-vehicle collision in Tecumseh.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Manning Road and County Road 22 around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2..
The extent of the injuries is not disclosed.
That stretch of highway was closed early this afternoon but has since reopened.
