

CTV Windsor





Essex County Council has already pre-approved spending nearly $6-million on priority work for roads in 2018.

The total amount, more than $11-million, is expected to be discussed during budget deliberations next month.

Warden Tom Bain says if approved, the total amount would be half a million dollars more than last year.

Bain says the additional spending is part of a 25-year plan for road rehabilitation, expansion and paved shoulders.

He says the planning process will not negatively impact the financial books.

“We've had an excellent program of using our reserves and we can tap into those reserves to help smooth out any increase when we look at the budget” says Bain.