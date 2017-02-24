

The Canadian Press





Ontario's ban on disconnecting people's electricity for non-payment during the winter will extend to April 30.

The legislature sped through a bill Wednesday to change the rules and the Ontario Energy Board announced today that it had officially amended the electricity distributors' licences.

The new licence conditions ban the distributors from disconnecting residential customers for not paying their bills until the end of April.

Distributors also may not install devices limiting the amount of electricity that goes to a home during that time if the customer is in arrears.

Anyone who has had their electricity disconnected because they didn't pay their bill or who have their power restricted through a load limiter have to have their service restored "as soon as possible" and re-connection charges must be waived.

The OEB says there are about 930 residences currently disconnected and about 3,000 with load limiters.