Dr. Gary Kirk announced Friday he is leaving the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in June.

Kirk has been the Medical Officer of Health and CEO for the health unit for five years.

“Working at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has been a great privilege,” said Kirk, in a news release. “I am proud to have been among the countless individuals working to enhance public health in this community and to be part of the dedicated team that leads our organization.”



Windsor-Essex County Board of Health chair Gary McNamara wished Kirk the very best for the future and thanked him for his enormous contributions to the agency.

“The WECHU is a stronger and well-established organization as a consequence of Gary’s commitment and leadership,” said McNamara. “We are positioned for continued growth and capacity building at WECHU to support a healthy community.”



The Board of Health will work closely with Kirk and WECHU’s senior management team to oversee the transition.