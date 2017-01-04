

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, who was caring for two dogs for their hospitalized owner, is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly throwing a dog against a wall and striking it several times.

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid animal cruelty charges.

Mark Randall has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Ontario SPCA Act.

The shelter says the accused was captured on an elevator surveillance video slamming one dog, named Andy, against a wall and striking him on the head multiple times.

The dogs have both since been returned to the care of their owner.

The charge carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine. It is the policy of the Humane Society not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.

The accused’s first appearance in court will be Feb. 6.