Featured
Dog custodian charged after allegedly striking dog in head several times
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a dog who was allegedly abused is back with his owner. (Courtesy Windsor/Essex County Humane Society)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:13AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:33AM EST
A Windsor man, who was caring for two dogs for their hospitalized owner, is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly throwing a dog against a wall and striking it several times.
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid animal cruelty charges.
Mark Randall has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Ontario SPCA Act.
The shelter says the accused was captured on an elevator surveillance video slamming one dog, named Andy, against a wall and striking him on the head multiple times.
The dogs have both since been returned to the care of their owner.
The charge carries a possible sentence of two years in jail or a $60,000 fine. It is the policy of the Humane Society not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.
The accused’s first appearance in court will be Feb. 6.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from Windsor
- OPP release name of Chatham-Kent woman killed in crash near Wardsville
- Exclusive: IP address at Ontario power utility linked to alleged Russian hacking
- Defence asking for trial of Lakeshore father to be stayed
- Windsor-Essex women heading to Washington to promote women’s right
- Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs