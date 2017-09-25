

CTV Windsor





A symbol of respect honouring war veterans is now available to you the public.

You can own the City of Windsor Dieppe banners.

The “Windsor Remembers Dieppe Raid 75” banners mark the 75th anniversary of the ill-fated allied attack on Aug. 19.

There are 50 banners for sale at $75 apiece.

If you would like to reserve a banner, write or call the Mayor’s Office. Email mayoro@citywindsor.ca or call 519-255-6315.