Detroit QLINE streetcar service begins amid protesters
QLINE gets rolling in Detroit, on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 12, 2017 11:11AM EDT
The QLine streetcar takes off in Detroit today, but it won't happen peacefully, protesters are chanting near the grand opening ceremony.
The Michigan Department of Transportation and its partner Amtrak are congratulating M-1 RAIL for inaugurating the streetcar service today along the M-1 (Woodward Avenue) corridor.
For the first time since 1956, streetcars will be regularly operating along this route, which officials say will offer more mobility choices and provide economic revitalization to Detroit.
Once on the QLINE, passengers can visit Detroit's downtown attractions, like Comerica Park, the Fox Theatre, Wayne State University, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, casinos, stores, and restaurants.
