A Windsor woman has been transferred to Detroit Receiving Hospital in critical condition after she suffered smoke inhalation at her home this morning.

She was home when the fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a duplex at 1621 Church St.

According to Windsor Fire officials, it started in the upper unit kitchen.

One woman suffered smoke inhalation in the blaze.

"I called the police right away," says 18-year-old Taylan Dargin. He's being hailed a hero for calling emergency crews this morning, after hearing screams from the second floor.



"After like, 5 minutes after, her fire alarm started to go off... and I went outside to check and I see a bunch of smoke coming from up top," Dargin said.

Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire and Rescue Investigators will be attending today.

Meantime, over in Ford City, firefighters battled a house fire at 1723 Cadillac St.

When they arrived to the single family home after 5:00 a.m., smoke and fire was brimming from the structure.

About an hour later, it was reported out. No one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators determind the fire started in the bedroom. The cause is undetermined and damage is in excess of $150,000.