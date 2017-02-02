

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP police picked up a “confused and very cold” man walking in the middle of Highway 401.

On Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a man walking in the centre of the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Queens Line.

Officers say while they were speaking with the man, he appeared to be confused and very cold, as he only wearing a T-shirt and track pants.

As a result, the male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for assessment.