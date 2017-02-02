Featured
'Confused' man in T-shirt picked up in middle of Highway 401 by police
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, July 18, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:42AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP police picked up a “confused and very cold” man walking in the middle of Highway 401.
On Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a man walking in the centre of the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Queens Line.
Officers say while they were speaking with the man, he appeared to be confused and very cold, as he only wearing a T-shirt and track pants.
As a result, the male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for assessment.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor police investigating pair of break-ins
- Four Windsor-Essex restaurants on list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada
- Trudeau says all of Canada shaken by 'brutal and hateful' attack
- Wyandotte Street reopens at Drouillard after crash
- Wiarton Willie doesn't see his shadow, calls for early spring