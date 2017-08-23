Chatham man charged with performing indecent act
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 12:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 12:04PM EDT
A 34 year old Chatham man has been charged with performing an indecent act in public.
Chatham-Kent police officers were called to Sterling Park around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday where a woman’s softball practice was underway.
A witness told police a man sat on the bleachers and began to inappropriately touch himself in a way that was visible to others.
When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the area.
But police say they stopped a man matching the description on Park St.
When the officer asked the man his name, he provided a fake one. But police were able to find out his real name through their investigation.
He has been charged with indecent acts and obstructing police.