A 34 year old Chatham man has been charged with performing an indecent act in public.

Chatham-Kent police officers were called to Sterling Park around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday where a woman’s softball practice was underway.

A witness told police a man sat on the bleachers and began to inappropriately touch himself in a way that was visible to others.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the area.

But police say they stopped a man matching the description on Park St.

When the officer asked the man his name, he provided a fake one. But police were able to find out his real name through their investigation.

He has been charged with indecent acts and obstructing police.