

CTV Windsor





The Chatham-Kent Police Service is once again offering the Citizens Police Academy Program.

The academy consists of 12 classes that are held every Wednesday night.

Residents taking part will learn the ins and outs of police work throughout the municipality by taking tours of police headquarters and the Chatham Kent courthouse.

It should be noted the program is not to train people to become police officers, but rather to shine a positive light on the work done by officers in the region.

"Education is key and sometimes the public has a lot of questions as to why we do things,” says Const. Kelly Helbin. “I think when they have an opportunity, and part of the academy is going for a ride along on the street, that gives them the experience to really learn what our job entails.”