Chief Ken Stuebing announced Thursday that he is leaving the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

“Having started my career in 1985, with the last four plus years as the fire paramedic chief in Chatham-Kent, I felt it was time to turn the reins over to someone new,” Stuebing said in a news release. “While contemplating this difficult decision, I was honoured to be offered the fire chief position in Halifax, Nova Scotia.”

Stuebing said although he is officially retiring as a firefighter and paramedic in Ontario, the Halifax offer was “an opportunity I could not turn down.”

Stuebing came to Chatham-Kent in September of 2013 from Manitoba where he was Deputy Chief of professional development for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Prior to that, the Kitchener native served in that city’s fire department for twenty years as a Firefighter with the last six years as a Captain.

Chief Stuebing has been a Paramedic since 1985 and culminated his clinical activity as a Critical Care Flight Paramedic on “Bandage 1” Helicopter Air Ambulance out of the Toronto for over 12 years.

He said he has been happy to call Chatham-Kent home.

“This is an outstanding and friendly community with a bright future,” he said. “I have met so many individuals who care so deeply about helping Chatham-Kent continue to reach its potential, and have been very honoured to work alongside our great First Responders who help in your time of need.”