Some nurses in Windsor-Essex have been unable to cross the border without long delays, and it’s left management scrambling at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

The delays are being blamed on unannounced changes in the interpretation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Staff at Henry Ford have been told advance practice nurses, or specialty nurses, no longer qualify under registered nurses in the agreement.

Several nurses from Windsor-Essex who work in the United States s have been stopped at the border.

One nurse told AM800 News she has been working at Henry Ford for 14 years, but was stopped Monday and questioned for up to five hours by U.S border patrol.

Now she is wondering about the future of her nursing career in the United States.

Officials at Henry Ford say they are upset that the policy change was not articulated in advance.

They say changes to employees visa must be made prior to April 3 in order to expedite them. If not, nurses may be out of work for up to six months as the application is processed.