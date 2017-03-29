Featured
Canadian Hearing Society and CUPE back at bargaining table
Workers picketing in front of the local office on Giles Boulevard in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 6, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 9:14AM EDT
The Canadian Hearing Society and CUPE are back at the bargaining table.
The CHS and CUPE 2073 have agreed to have in-person meetings Wednesday in Toronto.
Both sides have been bargaining through mediators from the Ministry of Labour.
The strike began on March 6 and affects 227 employees at 25 different offices across Ontario, including about a dozen here in Windsor.
Some of the workers on strike include counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech pathologists and interpreters.
