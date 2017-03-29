

CTV Windsor





The Canadian Hearing Society and CUPE are back at the bargaining table.

The CHS and CUPE 2073 have agreed to have in-person meetings Wednesday in Toronto.

Both sides have been bargaining through mediators from the Ministry of Labour.

The strike began on March 6 and affects 227 employees at 25 different offices across Ontario, including about a dozen here in Windsor.

Some of the workers on strike include counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech pathologists and interpreters.