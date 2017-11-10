

CTV Windsor





A young brain cancer survivor had a chance to see up-close some of the local research underway to fight the disease.

Researchers at the University of Windsor invited 13-year-old Dereck Lau and his sister to participate in a hands-on learning experience.

Five labs were opened recently for experiential learning.

The day was meant to empower children and youth through their cancer journey and encourage them to become research ambassadors.

"When people think about research they think primarily biology,” says Youshaa El-Abed. “We showed them what the computer science do and they were blown away we spent so much time there they were so amazed with the type of stuff they do.”