Barn fire in Essex quickly brought under control
No injuries or major damage were reported in a barn fire in Essex on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (courtesy: Essex Fire and Rescue via Twitter)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 1:47PM EST
A barn fire broke out this morning in Essex around 9:30.
Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue quickly got the blaze under control at a barn in the 2800 block of County Road 20.
Fire officials say the cause is accidental. No injuries have been reported.
At this point, the damage is estimated around $2000.
