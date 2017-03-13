Featured
Arrest Made Following Police Pursuit In Amherstburg
Police pursuit in Amhertsburg Ont. on March 13, 2017. (Photo credit: Carli Brown)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 6:20PM EDT
Amherstburg police have a man in custody following a pursuit.
Police say the initial investigation began in Leamington on a report of a theft and possible child abduction.
The vehicle was spotted in Amherstburg Monday morning and police followed it, but not before the suspect vehicle got into a crash and ended up stopping on the front lawn of a home on Fort St.
A 26-year old man is facing several charges including failing to stop and other driving-related offences.
Police are continuing their investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.