Zero new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, no outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, June 24, 2021 9:45AM EDT
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the first time in months, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
WECHU says 10 new cases were reported in the past, but due to data clean-up of historical cases, a net increase of zero was observed to the overall case counts.
BREAKDOWN OF THE 10 NEW CASES:
- 2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is travel related outside of North America
- 5 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 54 cases are considered active. There are seven people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,790 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,301 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 270,794 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 143,878 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 126,916 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 397,710 doses have been administered to WEC residents