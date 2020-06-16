WINDSOT, ONT. -- Two youths are reported to be alright after their canoe capsized about 800 meters from the shore between Shrewsbury and Rondeau Provincial Park.

Chatham-Kent Fire Service and Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call at 11:43 a.m. on Monday.

Crews were notified by a paddle-boarder who was accompanying the canoeists.

OPP reached the canoeists with the help of two other youths who were also on the water with a canoe.

They were able to direct the fire service rescue boat which came later to the location of the pair in the water and brought them to shore.

Fire services says the pair were wearing brightly coloured life jackets — which make them easier to spot from a distance.

CKFS spokersperson, Whitney Burk says, “…..when it comes to colour—the brighter, the better. Vivid colours like orange and yellow ensure that visibility in and around the water.”

OPP said they were checked over by EMS, but did not sustain injury.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton (JRCC) was advised of the incident, but was ultimately not required for the rescue operation.