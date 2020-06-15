Advertisement
Chatham-Kent fire boat rescues two from Rondeau Bay
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 1:41PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 15, 2020 1:56PM EDT
Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Two people were retrieved from the water Monday after their canoe flipped in Rondeau Bay.
Chatham-Kent fire said an Erieau fire boat responded to the marine rescue after the call came in with reports of a flipped canoe around 11:46 a.m.
Both victims have been retrieved from the water and have been assessed by Chatham-Kent EMS.