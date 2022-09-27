WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospital

Progress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital.

Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.

According to a release from Windsor Regoinal Hospital, “This team of architects and engineers will support the project through the development of indicative design documents and provide support throughout the tendering and construction stages.”

The release goes on to say, “Together with 39 User Group teams - consisting of hospital leadership, staff and professional staff, and patient and community representatives – the PDC will develop design plans and performance requirements for the new hospital and ensure they are adhered to through the construction phase.”

Some of Stantec’s recent projects include the new Cortellucci Vaughn Hospital and the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The tendering process for the $2-billion is expected to start early 2025 and construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2027.