WINDSOR, ONT. -- WindsorEats outdoor food hall has been in the works since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will finally kick off Labour Day weekend.

“We introduced it to the city as a proposal during stage two,” says co-owner Adrian Ciotoli.

Due to safety measures limiting outdoor gatherings to ten people, the outdoor food hall was put on hold.

Beginning Friday at Lanspeary Park, up to a 100 people, at one time, will have the opportunity to sample from three to five vendors.

“Fresh menu items all the time and different for people who come here on the regular. It’s going to be different each time they come here,” says Ciotoli.

Take out is also available.

The event comes at the perfect time for small business owners.

“That was one stream of finance or profitability that just kind of went to the waste side, so it’s affected us,” says Robbie Bornais, owner of Robbie’s Gourmet Sausage Company and who also took park in previous Windsor Eats festivals.

Maurice Boire opened BZB Taste Kitchen January 1st, just months before the pandemic hit.

“We had tons of business lined up for March Break and through April and obviously those were all cancelled,” Boire tells CTV Windsor.

Reservations can be made online.

“Your table will be waiting for you, so you can get down the good stuff,” says Ciotoli.

Should the outdoor food hall be a success early on, Ciotoli is hoping to extend it to the fall and winter months.