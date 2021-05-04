WINDSOR, ONT. -- When emergencies and disasters hit close to home, it’s vital for communities and individuals to be prepared.

City of Windsor officials say that’s the key message for Emergency Preparedness Week that runs from May 2-8.

This year’s “World of Reasons” theme encourages everyone to prepare by first getting vaccinated and observing public health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Learn more about vaccination at WEVax.ca.

The ongoing pandemic is also a timely reminder of the importance of having access to the most up-to-date information. The City of Windsor’s “Windsor Alerts” program makes it easy: just sign up at www.WindsorAlerts.ca or call 311.

It’s free, and it provides event updates, warnings and instructions during times of crisis, directly to you, on any electronic devices you register. Non-residents who work in Windsor are also encouraged to sign up using their work addresses.

Knowing our community’s unique risks, being prepared with an emergency plan (that includes Windsor Alerts) and having an emergency kit ready will help ensure that you, your family and others in your community are better able to respond.

Windsor’s Emergency Preparedness Guide is available online for assistance. We also remind everyone to check their emergency kits, and replace any items, such as food or medication, that may be expiring.