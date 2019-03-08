

CTV Windsor





Motorists who travel County Road 42 at Puce River will soon have to change their route.

Essex County Council has approved a bridge rehabilitation project for a section of the busy roadway.

The work will cost more than $800,000.

Warden Gary McNamara says the project is part of the county's lifecycle plan.

He expects construction to start in early July.

McNamara tells CTV Windsor plenty of notice will be given to motorists and they will post detour routes.

Have a look out, you'll see signs go up and obviously keep checking our website,” says McNamara.

County Road 42 at Puce River is expected to be closed for three-months.