Wood stove deemed cause of $350,000 Wallaceburg fire

    Chatham-Kent fire officials say a wood stove was the cause of a house fire in Wallaceburg.

    Firefighters responded to the fire at 5732 Bluewater Ave., at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

    The two-storey residence was fully engulfed upon their arrival and the lone occupant was waiting outside with no injuries.

    The estimated loss is $350,000. The cause was deemed accidental, from the wood stove.

