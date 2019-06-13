

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor women's hockey coach is speaking out, addressing allegations of verbal and mental abuse.

Deanna Iwanicka addressed the allegations in a positive way, saying that her program is headed in the right direction.

She has been exonerated by the university, but the players who made the allegations are fighting back.

The group that filed the allegations against Iwanicka say they are disappointed in the verdict rendered by the university.

Krysten Lawrence is one of five hockey players who filed allegations of verbal and mental abuse against Iwanicka.

“If this was a men's coach, he'd be walking out in handcuffs with some of the stuff that has been said or has been done,” says Lawrence.

Lawrence is not happy after a two month investigation concluded a lack of evidence against the coach.

Iwanicka says she’s as satisfied as one can be.

“I think the truth comes out in the end,” says Iwanicka.

With the investigation closed, Iwanicka is moving on announcing a recruiting class of 11 players for next year's team.

“People have physically harmed themselves,” says Lawrence. “That's not ok. That should be the first sign of something's not right in the dressing room. Something's not right in that environment in general. It's supposed to be a safe space for people.”

Lawrence, who has transferred to the University of Waterloo, feels the allegations were swept under the rug.

Iwanicka feels the new class is a sign that the program is moving forward. Maggie Dewulf-Ross of L'Essor is the lone Windsor-Essex player.

“For me, I think it's really just about what's next and where are we going and re-enforcing the confidence that the players that are here do have,” says Iwanicka. “The support was tremendous. The positives that did come out it at the end of the day were great so that's what were really trying to build off of.”

Iwanicka admits the allegations caught her by surprise but was forthright during her recruitment visits.

“I think there's questions no matter what, but I think there's a large amount of confidence in the direction that we're going and why they're coming and what they're going to do for the program,” says Iwanicka.

CTV News reached out to the university, but officials say they do not comment on personnel matters.

Lawrence and the group that filed the allegations against Iwanicka say the game is far from over. They say they plan on taking their fight into overtime if necessary, but they wouldn't get into specific details on what that entails.