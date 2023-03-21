Women in skilled trades recognized with milestone event

Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST Inc.) have marked a milestone this year helping 260 woman gain technical skills.

A celebration of women in the skilled trades is being held Tuesday evening at the Ciociaro Club.

Skilled trades are an in-demand and growing labour sector — and more women are entering the diverse field.

"This year 60 students are graduating which is very significant for us,” Gurpreet Chana, programs Manager at WEST Inc., said.

(Courtesy: WEST INC.)

“We are very delighted to add a large number of women ready with the skills and the training to go into the labour market and apply their skills and help meet the labour market shortages."

The event will celebrate student achievements and WEST Inc. partners in the community including CNC/Industrial Mechanic Millwright Pre-Apprenticeship, Electrical Pre-Apprenticeship, and Construction and Craft Trades programs for women.

The occasion will also highlight the contribution of St. Clair College, Unifor Local 444, and LiUNA! 625.

Since 1987, WEST Inc. has provided women in Windsor-Essex with support and programs — assisting them to enhance and secure employment. Every year, WEST assists over 3000 women prepare for the employment market.

(Courtesy: WEST INC.)