Woman flees vehicle and runs to police station in Chatham for help
The Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 1:49PM EST
A woman ran to the Chatham-Kent police station for help after fleeing from a vehicle.
Police say a common law couple were in a verbal dispute while driving in Chatham when the man allegedly assaulted the 33-year-old woman.
She feld the vehicle and ran to the police sation.
Police said their investigation revealed other incidents of domestic assault had recently occurred.
The 35-year-old man was arrested for three counts of domestic assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.