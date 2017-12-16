

CTV Windsor





A woman ran to the Chatham-Kent police station for help after fleeing from a vehicle.

Police say a common law couple were in a verbal dispute while driving in Chatham when the man allegedly assaulted the 33-year-old woman.

She feld the vehicle and ran to the police sation.

Police said their investigation revealed other incidents of domestic assault had recently occurred.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for three counts of domestic assault, uttering threats and forcible confinement.