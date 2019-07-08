

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a woman was quickly arrested after robbing a man with a knife in her hand.

Officers patrolling the area of Wyandotte Street West and Bruce Avenue were flagged down by a man who said that a woman in the area had a knife on Monday at 12:30 a.m.

Police saw a woman approaching from behind the victim, with a knife in her hand, and were able to quickly arrest her without incident. The knife was subsequently seized.

Through investigation, police determined the victim was walking in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street when the suspect approached him, demanded property he was carrying, and then brandished a knife when he refused to turn over the property.

The victim spotted police and asked for assistance.

No injuries were reported.

Alyssa Obirek, 24, from Windsor, is charged with robbery with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.