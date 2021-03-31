WINDSOR, ONT. -- A proposed development on Dillon Road in Tecumseh where Victoria School used to sit could now feature 63 townhomes.

Developed by Briday Development, “Victoria By The Lake” encompasses buildings two and three storeys high.

The style currently isn’t allowed under the towns zoning by law.

“Victory by the Lake will be marketed to all buyers. From the young business professional to new families’ empty nesters and seniors alike,” says David Ublansky of Briday Development.

It will also feature additional parkland, a sewer retention pond and parking area.

“The footprint of the entire proposal sits very comfortably on this property. It is by no means too large or too intensified,” says Ublansky.

Some in the area feel differently.

Tecumseh council heard from concerned residents Tuesday night.

“The density is too great for a local road. Dillon is a local road,” says Tamra Teno.

Residents expressed concerns over traffic and overall size of the development for the area.

“This latest proposal which consists of three storey two story and a parking garage totally changes the character, landscape of our long standing and established community,” added Barbara Cole.

Some delegates were in favour of the project.

“Without these medium density developments the demand will grow making it next to impossible for future generations to experience and enjoy home ownership,” says Chris Toldo.

The neighbourhood is mainly comprised of single-family homes.

Briday Development says the size of homes on Victoria By The Lake would range from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet.

“The floor plans will offer a main floor master bedroom layout as well as an option for residential elevator lifts,” says Ublansky.

Tecumseh administration determined that the development is a compatible use of the property with the existing neighbourhood.

A final report will be presented to council at a later date.