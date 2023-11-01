Woman charged with assault after property-related issue: CKPS

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent police have charged a 24-year-old Dresden woman who allegedly confronted three people about a property-related issue.

    Police responded to an assault investigation on St. George Street in Dresden on May 28 at 6 p.m.

    Through investigation, officers say they learned the woman threw several items at the victims, attempted to strike one victim, threatened to harm them, and threatened one victim with a knife.

    Officers attempted to locate the woman, but when unsuccessful, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

    On Oct. 30, at 10:11 a.m., the 24-year-old Dresden woman was arrested on the strength of a warrant. She was charged with mischief, assault, uttering threats to harm and two counts of assault with a weapon.

    She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of Dec. 4.

