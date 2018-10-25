

CTV Windsor





Anyone who plays the lottery in Windsor might want to check their thickets.

A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5 million was sold in Windsor.

The jackpot winning ticket was from the Oct. 24 draw.

The Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was won by a ticket sold in Toronto and an Encore ticket, worth $100,000 was sold in Hamilton.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $12.3 billion in prizes, including 1,362 jackpot wins and 252 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws.

Lottery players can check their numbers on the Winning Numbers page on OLG.ca or on the OLG Lottery App.