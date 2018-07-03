South Woodslee man wins Lotto 6/49 super draw
Paul Fuerth of South Woodslee poses with a $100,000 cheque after winning the Feb. 14, 2018 draw of Lotto 6/49. (Courtesy of OLG)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 2:42PM EDT
A South Woodslee resident is $100,000 richer after winning a big prize in the Feb. 14, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Paul Fuerth bought the ticket at Fairview Variety on Maidstone Avenue in Essex.
The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw offered 14 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and the guaranteed $1 million grand prize.
Since its launch in 1982, Lotto 6/49 players have won more than $12.2 billion dollars, including 1,356 jackpot wins and 242 guaranteed $1 million prize draws.