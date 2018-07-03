

CTV Windsor





A South Woodslee resident is $100,000 richer after winning a big prize in the Feb. 14, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Paul Fuerth bought the ticket at Fairview Variety on Maidstone Avenue in Essex.

The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw offered 14 guaranteed prize draws of $100,000 in addition to the main jackpot and the guaranteed $1 million grand prize.

Since its launch in 1982, Lotto 6/49 players have won more than $12.2 billion dollars, including 1,356 jackpot wins and 242 guaranteed $1 million prize draws.