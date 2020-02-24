WINDSOR -- Windsor is one of five Ontario communities taking part in a conversation on racism, discrimination and related intolerance.

About 40 community partners attended the Colour of Poverty - Colour of Change event at the University of Windsor School of Social Work on Monday.

As Canada’s fourth most diverse city, clinic director Avvy Go says Windsor is an important partner in these conversations.

"We want to work with the local community partners to see what they are doing to address some of these systemic issues, including poverty and other racism issues within the local context," says Go.

The workshop talked about the federal government's anti-racism strategy and priorities.

The Windsor conversation is expected to bring together diverse racialized communities to share their visions for building a more inclusive, equitable, and racially just environment throughout Ontario.