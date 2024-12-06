34-year-old man charged in fraud investigation

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fraud investigation on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Chatham-Kent police responded to a report of alleged fraud near Chatham Street North, Blenheim.

Police conducted the investigation and arrested the man after he allegedly tried to do multiple fraudulent transactions.

According to Chatham-Kent Police Service, the man was also wanted on fraud charges in connection to a separate investigation.

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing.