WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old from Windsor and an 18-year-old from Toronto have been identified as the victims of a double-homicide at a rental house in Fort Erie, Ont.

Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and Christina Crooks of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said Thursday.

Police said the victims and a group of others went to the rental house on Monday night and at some point shots were fired.

Emergency crews were called to the rental home around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a disturbance, "possibly involving a firearm."

Before officers arrived, everyone had fled.

Police said officers discovered the two women dead in the home with “obvious trauma to their bodies.”

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death and no arrests have been made.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that there were multiple people at the house,” NRPS said in a news release. “Detectives are attempting to determine the identity of everyone who was present or in the house before and when the incident occurred.”

Police had forensic services detectives and other officers on the scene and said they will be searching the surrounding area on foot and in water for “anything of an evidentiary nature.”

The NRPS Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was in the area Wednesday conducting searches of the Niagara River.

On Thursday, police issued a photo of a takeout order found at the scene and have asked the public for help identifying the restaurant it came from.

Media Release - Homicide – NRPS Detectives are investigating an incident in Fort Erie – Update 3 - Photos https://t.co/Ie8lWaVd5H pic.twitter.com/Ow6QG1fEAz — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 21, 2021

The food was found in a nondescript grey bag and the order included a cheeseburger, French fries, chicken wings, celery and carrots with blue cheese. The food was packaged in four separate non-descript white styrofoam containers. The bag also had inside five plastic “SUNSPUN” ketchup containers.

Police believe the order was placed Monday or in the early hours Tuesday.

While officers are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, police say they do not have reason to believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may live or have business in the area of the scene with security cameras, doorbell cameras or dashboard cameras to contact them.

Those with information are asked to call detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134.