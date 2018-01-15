

CTV Windsor





A traffic accident in Florida has claimed the life of a Windsor woman.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department in Fort Myers reports a couple - Elizabeth and George Wilkki were crossing a highway - when they were sideswiped by a Chevy Pickup leaving a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

George Wilkki was a former solicitor for Windsor and his wife who also worked for the city. They were thrown to the ground and sent to hospital.

Elizabeth Wilkki later died of her injuries, while George Wilkki`s injuries were not considered life threatening.

Authorities say the pedestrians were at fault.