A 50-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Saturday around 3:15 p.m., a Chatham-Kent OPP officer conducting radar enforcement on Highway 401 near Queens Line says a westbound vehicle was going over 160 kilometres an hour.

As a result, Farah Adham Al-Windawi, 50, from Windsor, has been charged with racing a motor vehicle - excessive speed.

She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 12 to answer to the charge.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days, as per statute.