

CTV Windsor





Two local social media organizations are looking for volunteers for a community cleanup honouring a woman who was brutally attacked on the Ganatchio Trail.

W.E. Put the WIN in Windsor-Essex and Eyes on Windsor are planning Walking in Her Footsteps honouring Anne Widholm on April 21.

Widholm, 75, an avid user of the Ganatchio Trail, was the victim of a brutal attack during one of her walks in October 2017.

“I decided to do this event in Anne's name because I believe it's important for us to show our appreciation for her commitment to the health of our environment and to follow in the 'footsteps' she left for us,” said Laurie Harrison of the Facebook page WE Put the WIN in Windsor-Essex.

Harrison said they saw Anne cleaning up almost every day.

“I don't know that she really knows how much we appreciated what she did,” said Harrison.

Eric Bonnici from Eyes on Windsor has used the trail for years and says he was happy to get involved.

“It's not too often that someone goes around picking up the litter outside of community events…Anne Widholm is one of the few that did,” said Bonnici. “She's truly an under-the-radar community champion.”

Community businesses and organizations have quickly stepped forward to provide support and supplies.

Through donations, volunteers will receive gloves and garbage bags, as well as light refreshments.

The event takes place Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Ganatchio Trail at Little River Road (Riverside Kiwanis Park parking lot).

A Windsor man is charged with attempted murder related to the assault. Habibullah (goes by the first name of Daniel) Ahmad, 21, is set to appear in court on June 7.