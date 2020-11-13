WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Windsor residents have been charged with arson after a house fire in the west end.

Patrol officers responded to the fire in the 400 block of Prince Road on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the arson unit continued to investigate and were able to identify two suspects in relation to this incident.

On Thursday, both suspects were located in the area of King Street near Queen Street and arrested without incident.

A man and woman, both from Windsor, are facing a charge of arson.

Police say this investigation remains active and the arson unit would still like to hear from anyone who may have further information. Residents and businesses in the area are also still requested to check surveillance footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.