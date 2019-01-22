

CTV Windsor





Three of the Top 8 whiskys in Canada are from Windsor.

After blind tastings of well over 100 whiskys, Forty Creek Rye earned the distinction of Best Whisky In Canada for 2019.

The competition, which was held in Victoria last week also recognized JP Wiser's, Canadian Club, Crown Royal and Gooderham and Worts.

Don Livermore from Hiram Walker was named Blender of the Year.