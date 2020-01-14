WINDSOR -- Residents of Ward 7 will be going to the polls at the end of April to choose a new city councillor.

Council passed a by-law to hold a by-election to replace Irek Kusmierczyk.

He was elected Member of Parliament in Windsor-Tecumseh in the federal election.

Mayor Drew Dilkens expects five to 10 people to contend for the vacant seat.

"There is still a lot of time left in the term and byelections generally draw a fair number of people who have expressed their interests,” says Dilkens. “So we'll see what happens, but it'll be a good contest. Certainly, there's enough time now, because of what council did tonight, to be able to actually have a thorough discussion with the constituents.”

Advance voting will take place on April 17 and April 18. The byelection is April 27.

Dilkens says this will provide ample time for candidates to run a campaign and hopefully draw a decent voter turnout.